Pablo G. Moreno, age 72, of Runge, passed away on Aug. 5, 2021, in San Antonio. He was born in Taft to the late Luis and Philomena Moreno. He was a retired watchman for the city of Runge. He was a dedicated grandfather, and a faithful member of Heavenly Gates Family Worship Center in Runge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esperanza DeLosSantos Carrillo Moreno; brothers, Louis Moreno, Arturo Moreno; and sisters, Maria Deleon, Rosa M. Garcia, and Angie Perez.
Pablo is survived by his children, Abigail (Dave) Brown of Pawnee, Rachel (Lou) of Pettus, Deborah (Woody) Carrillo of Boerne, Joe Lee (Betty) Carrillo of Tuleta, J.D. (Annie) Carrillo of Pettus; brothers, Daniel Moreno, Juan Moreno, Severo Moreno, Antonio Moreno, and Joe Moreno; sisters, Yolanda Guel and Josie Perez; grandchildren, Jordan Vera, Kelsey (Andrew) Woods, Austin (Hannah) Carrillo, Sabrina Vera, Clay (Lauren) Brown, Destiny Carrillo, Ruby Vera, John Jacob Carrillo, Jolie Carrillo, Matthew Carrillo, Jarran Carrillo and Jacqueline Carrillo; and great-grandchildren, Allison, Macie Carrillo, Rhett Woods and Adelia Carrillo.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Heavenly Gates Worship Center in Runge. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Heavenly Gates Worship Center in Runge. Burial will follow at the Runge Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home.