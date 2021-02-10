Patricia Ann (Bordovsky) Bednorz quietly passed away into the loving arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ, in the early morning hours of February 6th, 2021, with her children, Brian and Hilary at her side.
Pat was the oldest daughter of Laddie Louis Bordovsky and Lenora (Scholz) Bordovsky born in Coy City, Texas on January 18, 1936. She had just celebrated her 85th birthday.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Michael Bednorz, Jr.; her son, Christopher Scott Bednorz; her brothers, Ernest “Dick” Bordovsky and William J. “Willie” Bordovsky; mother; father and many other loving family members.
Patricia is survived by her son, Brian Bednorz of Victoria; daughter, Hilary Bednorz of Karnes City; and granddog, Dixie.
She is also survived by her sisters, Helen McBride of Rochester, Minnesota, and Carolyn “Button” Pooser of Fredricksburg, Texas, and Mary Ann (Gail) Oldham of Kingsville, Texas; brothers, Frankie (Michele) Bordovsky of Goodyear, Arizona, Laddie (Sue) Bordovsky of Big Spring, Texas, Albert (Patsy) Bordovsky of Falls City, Texas; and sister-in-law, Gladys (William) Bordovsky. She was known to them for many years only as “Sister”. She also loved being a godmother to Kim, Jerry and Tim as well as being known to all her nieces and nephews as “Aunt Pat”.
She was an active member of the St. Cornelius Altar Society and attended Mass regularly for many years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, she provided spiritual guidance to many of her patients who witnessed her devotion to Christ and kind nature through her nursing, with many of them requesting she act as their godmother during their own baptism into the Catholic faith.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11th, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 12th, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Hinkle, Jr., Chris Vajdos, Ryan Vajdos, Jerry McBride, Dallas Pooser, Mark Bordovsky, and Craig Bordovsky.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Bednorz, Tim Bordovsky, Tommy Bordovsky, Wade Pooser, Laddie Pooser, Gail (Tuffy) Oldham, Mike Ashby, Bill Dworaczyk, John McBride, Patrick Sohrt, Jared Busselman, Matthew Vajdos, Ron Scholz and Ben Scholz.
Rhodes Funeral Home