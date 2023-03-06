Patricia Margaret (Patsy) Pollok Bordovsky, born March 14, 1953, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 3, 2023 in Falls City. Patsy’s parents Leslie Ray Pollok Sr. and Mary Catherine (Koett) Pollok preceded her to Heaven as did her sister-in-law, Karen Lynch Pollok.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Albert George Bordovsky; son, Timothy Ray (Carilee) Bordovsky; son, Craig Thomas (Tiffany) Bordovsky; brother, William Alexander Pollok; brother, Leslie Ray Pollok Jr.; grandchildren, Kenneth Albert Bordovsky, Katelyn Ray Bordovsky, Austin Daniel Bordovsky, Katherine Gloria Bordovsky and Johnathan Telvy Bordovsky; nephew, Brian Pollok and niece Emily (Patrick) Schellinger; and their sons, Liam and Connor Schellinger.
Patsy began working in the family business as soon as she could walk. Alex, Leslie and she would walk to the store after school everyday to help stock shelves and carry groceries to cars. Eventually Patsy would begin riding along with her dad to pick up meat from Purser’s Meat Market in Karnes City where Albert was working. After getting to see each other week after week, he asked her out. On their first date they went bowling with Patsy’s brothers joining in as well. Albert and Patsy were married on July 27, 1975 in Falls City.
The two built a life together in the center of town. They welcomed their first son, Tim, in 1978 and a second son, Craig, in 1980. Patsy’s boys were everything to her. They inspired a newfound passion for photography. She would take pictures everywhere; weddings, little league, class pictures, graduations, and just about everywhere she went she had her camera.
Patsy was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City all her life. She has been a member of the Catholic Daughter’s of America and served on the church council. She became the organist when her mother, Mary Catherine, could no longer play. Patsy was incredibly passionate about the choir and music, playing and singing for both the adult choir and the youth “Hi God” choir. She absolutely loved hearing the young children sing and encouraged them to incorporate instruments and harmonize. Holy Trinity was a huge part of her life. She played and sang for numerous weddings, funerals, graduation masses and holiday masses. Meat sales at the annual church picnic on Labor Day weekend will not be the same without her.
Patsy had numerous other passions. In high school she loved playing basketball and playing the trumpet in band. She was able to visit Poland with her parents where they stayed with Father Jan Klak’s family. Albert and Patsy helped place many exchange students with local families in Falls City. In doing so, she and Albert were able to take a vacation to Spain. Patsy enjoyed trips down to Rockport where she could watch the “big ships” come into the port, go to all the little “junk shops” to buy knick-knacks and t-shirts for her grandkids and eat fresh seafood from the gulf. Patsy was a huge supporter of Falls City ISD, Falls City Volunteer Fire Department, and all EMS & law enforcement. She loved the color red, Hawaii Five-O, hummingbirds and had the best sense of humor around.
You could almost always find Patsy at Pollok’s Deli, either in her office, behind the register, at the stove, or enjoying a short rest in one of the rocking chairs. She loved catching up with customers and built strong relationships with them and all her vendors and she loved her employees like family. Her smile and laugh will be missed by all.
We are comforted knowing she’s been reunited with her parents and playing the organ while Sunny Rahe & Wayne Lyssy accompany on guitar.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support throughout this difficult time.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be said at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. All services will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City, Tx.
Interment will follow at the Falls City Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Falls City Community Hall which all are welcome to attend.
Serving as pallbearers: Brian Pollok, Patrick Schellinger, Derek Sturm, Dallas Pooser, Travis Pollok and Travis Erhlich. Honorary pallbearers: Kenny Bordovsky and Austin Bordovsky
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Falls City Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 246, Falls City, TX 78113.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home