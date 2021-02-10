Patsy Jo Walker Sherrill, 88, formerly of Karnes City, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2021. She was born on July 11, 1932, to Addie Marie Flowers Walker and Ernest Oliver Walker in Lulling, Tx.
Pasty was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Karnes City. She served there as the leader of the Women’s Circle and as an elder. She was also involved in the local girl scout and cub scout troops. She was a founding member for the Karnes City Young Progressives which aims to better the local community. In later years, Patsy was a member of the Gonzales Presbyterian Church. There she was active in church groups, such as the church circle and the sewing group. She was also proud to be able to sing with the Glory Bound Choir at the Baptist Church of Gonzales.
Patsy enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Bub and family. She was always supporting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by attending their games and dance recital. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bennie Roy “Bub” Sherrill.
Patsy is survived by her children, Janis Sherrill Moore, and Steve Sherrill; grandchildren, Michael (Marcie) Alberts, Katie (Greg) Piarowski, and Laura (Jeremy) Van Gundy; great-grandchildren, Josalyn Van Gundy, Jeremy Van Gundy II, Thomas (Jessica) Alberts, and Camden Helm; great-great-grandchild, Tyler Alberts; step-grandchildren, Thaddeus Piarowski, Tiffany (Jeff) Washington, and Bridget (Richard) Slyker; step-great-grandchildren, John Washington, Elizabeth (Matthew) Cochran, Nathan Washington, Madeleine Washington, Carter Slyker, Susannah Slyker, and William Slyker.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral will begin at 3:00 p.m. also at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Alberts, Thomas Alberts, Jeremy Van Gundy, Jeremy Van Gundy II, Camden Helm, Greg Piarowski.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fire Bible. Fire Bible interprets the Bible into foreign languages and distributes the bible around the world where there is a great need and they are unable to hear the word. Please make checks payable to NWAG, 2714 Hunters Green, San Antonio, Tx 78231.
Rhodes Funeral Home