Paula Marie Martinez, 45, unexpectedly passed away on December 29, 2020, in Victoria, Texas. She was born on June 12, 1975, in Kingsville, Texas. Those who knew Paula lost a shining light in their lives. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill. She was a selfless, caring and loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her husband Alfred and children were her world. Everything she did, she did for them. Family came first and was above all else to Paula, a value she instilled in all those around her. Paula was in the banking industry for over 15 years and met so many incredible people who's lives she touched. Making friends came so easily to her that she never met a stranger. Her laughter and smile will forever be engraved in our hearts. She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and aunt: Elvia Vasquez. Survivors include her husband: Alfred Martinez of Kenedy, TX; her mother: Gloria Reyes Cavazos; father: Pedro Cavazos; daughters: Samantha Martinez of Huntsville, TX, Kailee Martinez of Kenedy, TX, Amy Martinez of Houston, TX, and Alyssa Martinez of Kenedy, TX; sons: Ryker Martinez of Kenedy, TX, Alfred Lee Martinez of Corpus Christi, TX, John Eric Martinez of Houston, TX, and Eugene Martinez of Kenedy, TX; sister: Clarissa Cavazos of Corpus Christi, TX; brother: Orlando Reyes of Lubbock, TX; niece: Haley Reyes and other relatives. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 1:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. A rosary will be recited Saturday, January 16th, 2021, at 2:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Services to conclude at Eckols Chapel. Paul will be interred in the Chamberlain Cemetery in Kingsville, Texas.
