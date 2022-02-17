Pauline G. Villanueva, age 93, formerly of Nixon, Texas passed away peacefully on February 12, 2022, in Southlake, Texas. She was born to the late Pedro and Antonia Cruz Galindo in Gillett, Texas on January 27, 1929. Pauline was the fifth in a line of seven children and held a very special bond with her father, Pedro.
Pauline met Santiago “Jimmy” Villanueva in Karnes City, Texas and they were married February 22, 1947. They were married for 67 years before Santiago’s passing in 2014. God blessed them with a family of five children – Linda, Jimmy “Bear”, Joe, Ramona, and Anita. Pauline’s children adored and cherished her as exemplified through their devotion to her while she resided in long-term care facilities in Stockdale and Southlake for the last 10 years.
Along her path, Pauline became an independent, strong, savvy, and resourceful woman. She was devoted to her family. Pauline cared for her father, Pedro. in his later years until he passed at the age of 102. In her children, she stressed the importance of education and encouraged them to have jobs at an early age. Pauline was her children’s life teacher.
Cooking was Pauline’s passion, and she loved sharing her great food with family and friends. She introduced Laredo Chili to the community, won a Feather Fest Chicken Cookoff, and made the best tamales that were second to none.
Pauline was a well-respected member of the Nixon community. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she sang in its choir and was a member of the Altar Society. She was a founding member of Fiesta Hispana and served as a board member for many years. Pauline was also a 4-H Club group leader.
Although Pauline is no longer physically with us, she will always be a part of her family’s heart and will live in spirit. Thank God for the blessings He bestowed on Pauline and her family.
Pauline is preceded in death by her husband Santiago Villanueva and her son Jimmy “Bear” Villanueva. She is survived by children Linda Garcia and husband Gilberto of San Marcos, Joe Villanueva of Euless, Ramona Collingsworth and husband Paul of Fort Worth, and Anita Orenbaun and husband Larry of Aledo; grandchildren Gil Garcia and wife Theresa of Manchaca, and Gina Kriston and husband Kevin of Mansfield; and great grandchildren Akello and Makeda Garcia of Manchaca, and Erik Kriston of Mansfield; as well as other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel of Nixon with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Nixon. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Father Ouseph Kuriakose will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pauline’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements by Finch Funeral Chapel LLC of Nixon (830) 582-1521