Loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, Pauline Janysek John passed away on July 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Helena, Texas on August 25, 1930 to Thomas and Leocadia Janysek. She retired with 22 years of service as a cafeteria manager at SAISD. She enjoyed baking, traveling, hunting, gardening, country western dancing, sewing, dominoes, and bingo. Above all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 61 years, Frank, infant son, Patrick and siblings, Betty, Eleanor, Carolyn, Francis, and Bill. Pauline is survived by her siblings, Fabian and Louise; children, Carl (Rita), Rita (Jerry), Debbie, Pat, Doug (Amber), and Jimmy (Lisa); grandchildren, Melissa (David), Brandon (Jennifer), Kira (Chris), Chris, Amber, Danielle (Jake), John, Shelby, Frank, Sheldon, Jessica, and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Blake, Dylan, Riley, Luke, Payton, Layton, Graycen and Chase; treasured neighbors, Donna Schneider, Raymond Kelly, Nacho and Lilly Garcia, Minnie Garcia, and the Hurons; many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances and with a heavy heart, the family will hold a private service.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Dr. Mark Prange, Sister Gabriella, Sister Samuela, and the caregivers at St. Francis Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to St. Francis Nursing Home, 630 W Woodlawn Ave, San Antonio, Texas 78212.
