Peggy Jaskinia, 67, of Cestohowa passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born on February 13, 1953 in Beeville to John and Pella Wiatrek Moczygemba.
She was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa, where she was also a member of the Altar Society. Peggy enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading and taking care of her beloved cows. Peggy was also a member of the Falls City Education Foundation. She was the coordinator of the Polish Invitational Fishing Tournament. Peggy retired from Schertz- Cibolo ISD as Chief Operating Officer and Assistant Superintendent. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, who will dearly miss her.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Pella Moczygemba; Sister, Barbara Wiatrek, father-in-law, Louis Jaskinia; and sister-in-law, Darlene Jaskinia Daude.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Ivan Jaskinia; Father, John Moczygemba; Children, Kandace (Shane) London, and John Cole (Megan) Jaskinia; brother, Melvin (Jeanette) Moczygemba; sisters, Marilyn (Joe) Ebrom, Karen (Gery) Jendrusch, and Diane (Russell) Pollok; grandchildren, Hayden Cole Jaskinia; step-grandchildren, Seth London, and Ryan London; mother-in-law; Mary Jaskinia. In-Laws; Margie (Russell) Boening, Louis (Denise) Jaskinia, Don (Paige) Jaskinia, and Ed Daude. Peggy is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A public visitation was held from 4:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A Family Rosary was held at 7:00 P.M. that evening. A Family Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A Public Graveside Service immediately followed the funeral mass at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Per CDC guidelines, please practice social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to the Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer Research, Robert Kahl, Department of Pathology, Johns Hopkins Medicine, 600 N. Wolfe Street, Carnegie 424, Baltimore, MD 21287-6417, for more information about donating, please visit http://pathology.jhu.edu/gbbd/giving.cfm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.