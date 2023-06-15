Peggy Pruski-Porter entered eternal rest on 06/09/2023 in Floresville, TX at the age of 66 years-old. She was born on October 15, 1957, in San Antonio, TX to Johnny Duffek, Sr. and Claudia Sexton-Duffek
She was a sweet woman cherished by everyone she had in her life. Her heart was so full of love. Peggy was so compassionate, caring and giving to all she loved.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Richard Samuel Keith Duffek.
She is survived by her children: Kimberly Michelle Pruski, Jeffery John Pruski and Joseph William Pruski; her grandchildren: John William Thomas Pruski, Ryan Patrick Keith Pruski, Trenton James and Addison Lynn Pruski her siblings: Johnny (Kimber) Duffek, Jr., David (Lorraine) Duffek and Melissa (John) Bertrand as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A visitation with the family will take place on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with same day rosary starting at 9:30 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Kosciusko, TX. Funeral Mass June 16th, 2023, 10:00 a.m. St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Kosciusko, TX. Father Ouseph Kuriakose will officiate at the service. Interment will follow in St. Ann’s Parish Cemetery, Kosciusko, TX.
