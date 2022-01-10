Peter John Nieschwietz, age 87, of Falls City, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born to Peter and Gladys (Moczygemba) Nieschwietz in San Antonio on November 28, 1934.
Peter was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Peter was involved with the Karnes County Youth Show, Falls City and Hobson Baseball association, and served as a Knight of Columbus. He was a proud supporter of the Falls City Beavers. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Frank Paul Nieschwietz.
Peter is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Rakowitz Nieschwietz; children, Peter John Nieschwietz Jr., Donna Nieschwietz, Robert Nieschwietz, Jeanette Nieschwietz and Craig (Mimi) Nieschwietz. He is also survived by his grandsons, Joseph, James, Ty and Wyatt.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., also at the church. Interment to follow at the Falls City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home