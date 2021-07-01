Peter Paul “Pete” Szalwinski passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Floresville, Tx following an extended courageous battle with medical issues resulting from his 2008 stroke. He was born April 7, 1947 in Karnes County to Peter J. and Bernice Dworaczyk Szalwinski.
Pete lived in Falls City the majority of his life, where he was a farmer, cattle rancher and genuine cowboy, regularly seen at stockyards, cattle auctions, roundups and trail rides. Pete was a long-time and active member of the South Texas Trail Riders, whose events he continued to enjoy after his stroke. He nurtured numerous aspiring riders, who will carry on his knowledge of horsemanship, riding, and the cowboy tradition.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first son, Howard; his sisters, Bernice Janysek, and Virginia Zaiontz; his brother, Archie Szalwinski; and of course his beloved horses, Jubilee, Diablo, Nancy, Patricia to name a few. He is survived by his children, Brad of Houston, and Nikki of New Orleans; and sister, Patricia Szalwinski, of Pleasanton.
Services for Pete will be held on Wednesday, June 30 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. The viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Falls City, Texas immediately after.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Bluebonnet Manor in Karnes City, Floresville Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Prairie Meadows Rehabilitation and Healthcare (formerly Regency Manor) who treated him with kindness, and dignity. Thanks for picking him up his burgers, and letting him always be a cowboy. Additional gratitude goes to the many friends and family who wrote, called, visited, brought him tacos and enchiladas, took him on ride-arounds, and especially those who brought the trail ride to him. Their selflessness and compassion towards Pete will never be forgotten.
The public is invited to saddle up and join the funeral procession to honor Pete in his final trail ride to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City (which Pete’s dad helped build), your local 4-H and South Texas Trail Riders Scholarship Fund.