Longtime Midland resident Polly Marie Porter passed away Dec. 20 at her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was 95.
Polly Marie Sistrunk was born Oct. 23, 1926, in Yoakum, Texas to Thomas Ellis Sistrunk and wife Jewel Lee Dromgoole Sistrunk. After growing up in the small South Texas community of Runge, she became a young college graduate, wife, mother of four, respected school teacher, artisan, local shop keeper, beloved grandmother and great grandmother.
The deceased grew up on a cattle and quarter horse ranch south of San Antonio, later graduated from Runge High School at age 16. The same year, she enrolled at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, where she became a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She graduated from Southwestern at age 19, during an era when 5-6 percent of college graduates were women.
After college, Polly met and later married Robert Bowden “Bob” Porter, who had grown up in Fabens and served in the U.S. Marines. After completing his studies, Bob Porter pursued a career in petroleum geology which took the couple through stops in Fort Worth, Abilene, Texas and Ardmore, Oklahoma. The couple reached Midland in the early 1960s.
Polly began teaching school in 1962 at the now-defunct Cowden Junior High, before moving to Goddard Junior High. All told, she taught in Midland Independent School District for 17 years. Former social studies students recall her to be a stickler for learning the names of Texas counties and their county seats – all 254 of them.
With former Goddard staffer, the late Donna Martin, Polly in 1978, opened a needle craft store in Midland’s San Miguel Center. “The Stitching Post” drew customers from throughout the Permian Basin, and as far as Roswell, N.M. and Alpine. The business partners sold the shop in 1989; but, not before Polly had taught many customers a new stitch, unofficially extending her teaching career.
Polly and her husband were members of First Methodist, then later St. Luke’s Methodist. After her husband passed away in 2004, Polly moved from the family’s residence near what was then Lee High School (now Legacy), to make her home at The Village at Manor Park.
Polly is survived by sister, Patsy Sistrunk Schendel of Runge; along with three daughters, Candy Porter of Austin, Susan McDonald of Midland and Ronna Porter of Bellingham, WA; and a son, Robert B. “Rob” Porter Jr.
Her grandchildren are: Turk McDonald of Midland, Nichole Abshire of Austin, RobRoy McDonald of Midland, Joni Alexander of Cardiff, Wales and James Alexander of Bellingham, WA. Extended family includes seven great-grandchildren as young as nine months old.
The family received guests from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Surviving family members express deep appreciation to the capable support staff at Manor Park, her caregivers from Jenn’s Loving Care and Hospice of Midland. In lieu of flowers, family members ask friends and well-wishers to send contributions to: Polly Marie Porter Endowment Foundation, The Village of Manor Park, 2208 No. Loop 250, Midland, TX 79707.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.