Rachel C. Dziuk, 86, of Falls City, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Mrs. Dziuk was born in Falls City to Guadalupe Fernandez and Rita Flores Hernandez on July 31, 1933.
She was in the first graduation class from Falls City High School. She then attended U.I.W. in San Antonio and went on to work at USAA. She married Anton Dziuk on Nov. 21, 1965. She was a Catholic Daughter, a member of the Altar Society and church choir at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. She enjoyed baking, caring for family and attending church daily.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anton “Fritz” Dziuk; and brother, Ray Fernandez.
Survivors include her sons, Stephen (Michelle) Dziuk and Christopher (Janelle) Dziuk; grandchildren, Jake, Jordan, Katelyn and Lauren.
A visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City, Monday, Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a Mass at 6:30 p.m. and rosary recited at 7:30 that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Interment to follow at Falls City Cemetery.
