Rafael (Ralph) “PoPo “ Martinez
Rafael (Popo) Martinez of Floresville passed away on January 14, 2021. He was born October 24, 1956, to Antonio and Hortencia Martinez in Karnes City, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Julia; daughter Nora Guerrero and son Elmundo (Mando) Herrera. Grandchildren John, Shawn, Serena Cassandra and 3 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sisters; Irma (Joe) Castiglione, Maria Alvear, Reyna (Oscar) Garza and Martha (Nick) Rath.
He is preceded in death by his twin brother Ruben, his brother Reynaldo (Rey), sister Sulema (Sue) Martinez and son-in-law John (Rick) Guerrero.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
