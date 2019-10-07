Ralph Marvin Jentsch, 87, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
The son of Thelma Louise McCarley Jentsch and Marvin Walter Jentsch, he was born at home in Floresville, Texas on October 27, 1931. A retired CPA, business owner, teacher, and volunteer; Ralph embraced life in many ways. He graduated from University of Texas at Austin before serving in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Rochester. Known for his love of travel and admiration of fine art, music, food, and culture, he enjoyed sharing many stories of his grand adventures. He will be remembered fondly and greatly missed.
Ralph is predeceased by his parents and his son Ralph Anderson (Randy) Jentsch.
He is survived by his former wife and friend Elizabeth Anderson Jentsch; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Brantley; granddaughter, Jessica Rice; sister, Barbara (Fred) Switzer; niece, Jill Hauck; nephew, David (Salley) Switzer; his grandnieces, grandnephews, and his many cousins.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of San Antonio, for the kindness and care they provided to Ralph. Their compassion has brought much comfort to the family.
A memorial service is scheduled for Ralph at 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 28, 2019 at San Antonio Garden Center, 3310 N. New Braunfels Avenue, San Antonio, Texas. A lunch reception will follow the service at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Ralph’s honor to one of these organizations: Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children – www.sunshinecottage.org. or American Cancer Society – www.cancer.org.
