Ralph Wilford Alexander, age 86, of Runge, Texas, was born on December 29, 1933, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to Walter and Ethel Alexander and passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte in May of 2015.
He is survived by his daughter: Kellie-Sue Alexander; son: Robert Alexander; grandchildren: Jesse Alexander, Richard Alexander; great grandchildren: Zechariah, Elijah Alexander, Anthony Alexander, Cassidy Alexander, Alisha Fowler; brothers: Chuck and Richard Alexander; and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 12:00p.m. to 2:00p.m. with funeral services beginning at 2:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel with Randy Witte officiating. Services will conclude in chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Karnes County Humane Society.
Eckols Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.