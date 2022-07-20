Ramon M. Diaz, Sr., age 55 of San Antonio, TX passed away on May 19, 2022 in San Antonio, TX. Ramon was born on April 6, 1967 in Kenedy, TX to Samuel B., Sr. and Maria Monsivais Diaz. He was a loving father, brother, son and of the Catholic faith.
Ramon is survived by his parents, Samuel B. and Maria Monsivais Diaz of San Antonio, TX; daughters, Irma J. Diaz of San Antonio, TX, Rose M. Diaz and husband Isaiah E. Perez-Vasquez of San Antonio, TX; son, Ramon Diaz, Jr.; sister, Irma Jean Reyes and husband Carlos Reyes, Sr. of Kenedy, TX; brother, Samuel M. Diaz, Jr. of Tennessee and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A Holy Rosary was recited Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Eckols Chapel. Funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in the Kenedy Cemetery in Kenedy, TX.
Serving as pallbearers: Samuel Diaz, Jr., Ramon Diaz, Jr., Carlos Reyes, Sr., Samuel Riojas, Robert Riojas and Carlos Reyes, Jr.
Arrangements entrusted to Eckols Funeral Home