Raymond D. Marek Jr., 71, of Kenedy, Tx passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Bluebonnet Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on May 31, 1950 in Kenedy to Ray and Dorothea White Marek Sr. He married Evelyn Opiela on May 2, 1981 in Panna Maria, Tx. Ray worked at Red Ewald and Elder Oil Tools in Yorktown. He retired with disabilities and spent his remaining years at his country home in Kenedy. Ray and Evelyn enjoyed their trips to Rockport. This was their happy place, sitting on the beach together. Ray and Evelyn were members of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria.
He is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Steve Case; and his in-laws, Clem and Annie Opiela.
Ray is survived by his wife of 40 years, Evelyn Ann Marek; sister, Evelyn J. Case (Alan) of Canton, North Carolina, and Elizabeth Reed of Senoita, Arizona; nephew, Bradley Case; nieces, Donna and Phyliss. He is also survived by Evelyn’s side of the family; sister-in-law’s and brother-in-law’s, Doris Moczygemba and her late husband Frank, Lorraine Seidel (Bobby), and Carleen Janysek (Patrick). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews on that side of the family.
A visitation will be held on July 3rd at 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. also at the Church. Burial will follow at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Janysek, Devin Peck, Jason Moczygemba, Randall Moczygemba, Stephen Moczygemba, and Brandon Seidel.