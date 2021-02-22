Rebecca “Becky” Dawn Stern Lewis of Pettus, went to be with our Heavenly Father on February 13, 2021. Becky was born on May 12, 1959, in Pensacola, Florida to Les and Mary Charlotte Stern. She graduated from Pettus High School. She married Carl Lewis on December 29, 1979. She was a Med. Aid/Nurses Aide. Becky was a very loving and caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt and friend! She was always sweet and kind to everyone around her. Becky always put God and her family first! Becky was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her father, her husband, two sons, Jess and Sam Lewis; one sister, Shelly (Mike) Martin, two brothers, Larry (Jon) Stern and Jimmy (Vicki) Rice. One niece, Tiffany (Nathan) Mosely, one nephew, Rodney Luckenbach. Two great-nephews, Brylee and Chance, one great-niece, Azrielle, and other relatives: Aunts Patsy and Brenda, Gena, Miss Carol and a lot of cousins. There will be a family gathering at a later date to celebrate the life of Becky Lewis.