Regina Foegelle went to be with Jesus on December 14, 2021, at John Paul II Nursing Home in Kenedy, Texas at the age of 90.
Regina was born to Conrad and Victoria (Wiatrek) Dugi Sr. in Kosciusko, Texas on February 15, 1931. She married Adrian Foegelle on January 9, 1951. They were married for 62 years until his death in 2013, and together they were blessed with four children. Regina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She worked alongside her husband at their farm, was a wonderful cook, loved gardening, fishing and hunting doves with her son, and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. She was an excellent seamstress, making many clothes for herself and her daughters. Regina was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, sang in the church choir, as well as a member of the Altar Society. She joyfully served as 4-H leader for the Panna Maria youth.
She loved serving her church and community and was always there whenever the need arose. Regina loved to visit with family and friends and share stories of earlier years. She loved meeting new people while working at the Visitor Center in Panna Maria and liked hearing stories from people from all over the world. She enjoyed her time at John Paul II Nursing Home visiting with other residents and engaging in the many activities that were provided for them.
The family expresses their deep gratitude to the staff and caregivers of John Paul for their loving care, kindness and compassion for their mother.
She was preceded in death by parents, Conrad Sr. and Victoria Dugi; her husband, Adrian; infant twins, John and Mary; infant son, Jeffrey; siblings, Frank Dugi (wife Florence), Elias Dugi (wife Florence), Rosemary Sczepanik (husband Fabian), Conrad Dugi Jr.; sister-in-law, Melba Dugi; son-in-law, George Barnet; and great granddaughter, Neveah Jansky.
Survivors include daughters, Judith Hons (David) of Hobson, Linda Barnet of Bandera, Doris Jan Rippstein (Gene) of Floresville; son, Jim Foegelle (Diana) of Cost; also by grandchildren, Brian Hons (Becky), Nicole Dziuk (John), Steven Rippstein, Jennifer Sara Jansky (Jason); 10 great grandchildren, Joseph, Jeffrey, Dylan, Heather, Kristen and Kelsey Hons; Larson and Logan Dziuk; Larissa and Gavin Jansky, 4 step grandchildren; 7 step great grandchildren; sister, Gladys (Bobby) Billimek of Poth; brothers, Benjamin (Grace) Dugi of Poth, Chester Dugi of San Antonio; sister-in-law, Rose Dugi of Floresville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Brian Hons, Steven Rippstein, John Dziuk, Dylan Hons, Larson and Logan Dziuk.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 20, at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, followed by a Rosary at 1:00 p.m. and the funeral Mass celebrated at 1:30 p.m., officiated by Father Wieslaw Iwaniec. Burial will follow at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Memorial or charitable contributions may be made in her name to John Paul II Nursing Home, 209 South Third Street, Kenedy, Texas 78119, or the Shriners Hospital for Children, 6977 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77030.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home