Rev. Manuel De Los Santos of Karnes City, Texas, was born on June 3, 1952, in Runge, Texas, to Ruben and Olivia Rodriguez De Los Santos and passed away on December 24, 2020, in San Antonio at the age of 68.
Mr. De Los Santos was a minister of two churches: Calvary Family Praise in Kenedy, Texas and the Choate Pentecostal Church in Choate, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Rebecca De Los Santos; and his two brothers and sister-in-law, George De Los Santos and his wife, Lillie and Ruben De Los Santos, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, who he married on September 13, 1971 (49 years): Sylvia Garza DeLos Santos of Karnes City, Texas; his children, Josepha Olvera of Pearsall, Texas, Sylvia (Frank) Huerta Lopez of Prescott, Arizona, Eliseo De Los Santos (Zanetta Sanchez) of San Antonio, Texas, Priscilla (Pete) Sanchez, Jr. of Kenedy, Texas, Esmeralda De Los Santos, Karnes City, Texas, Manuel (Noraida) De Los Santos, Jr. of Karnes City, Texas; a grandson he raised, Manuel Eliseo (Jackie) De Los Santos; sister, Olivia De Los Santos Elias (Javier) of Pawnee, Texas; brothers, Escillas (Jo Ann) De Los Santos, Sammy De Los Santos, Daniel De Los Santos, Arturo (Lucinda) De Los Santos, Lee (Lorena) De Los Santos and Alejandro (Lucia) De Los Santos; 19 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held for Rev. De Los Santos on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the ULPCII Tabernacle at 618 Dewitt Street, Kenedy, Texas. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the ULPCII Tabernacle at 618 Dewitt Street, Kenedy, Texas. Following the services at ULPCII there will be a procession, passing by the two churches that he pastored leading up to the interment/final resting place here on earth, to the De Los Santos Family Ranch Cemetery in Karnes City, Texas.
