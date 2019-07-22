Rev. Rigoberto C. Saenz, 93, of Pawnee, died Friday, July 19, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Eledia D. Saenz; children, Ephraim (Dotti) Saenz, Rebecca (Alfredo) Magana, Joel (Robyn) Saenz, Steven (Chris) Saenz, Raguel (Epifanio) Villarreal, Lilly (Eli) Amaya, Eddie Saenz, Oscar (Laura) Saenz and Lorena Molina; 23 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral services will be conducted there Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. with interment following in Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Pawnee.
