Reynaldo A. Cardona, 76, formerly of Karnes City passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 in Seguin, Tx. He was born to Severo Cardona Sr. and Sophia Anaya on April 3, 1945 in Karnes City, Tx.
He is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Francisco Soliz Sr.; brothers, Mark Anthony Soliz, Guadalupe Soliz, Severo Cardona Jr.; sisters, Julia Tinoco, and Belen Cardona; and great-grandchildren, Jalyssa Jaramillo.
Reynaldo is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margarita Cardona; daughters, Elena (James) Hignight, Anna Maria (Henry Garcia) Cardona; grandchildren, Vinessa Ray (Cris) Contreas, Artemio (Lily) Jaramillo Jr., Sissy Bradford, Tracy Bradford, and Stacy (Benjamin) Bradford Mancha; great-grandchildren, Juliana Jaramillo, Julian Jaramillo, Noah Contreras, Brandon Ray Molina, Dominic Matthew Mancha, Destiny Michelle Martinez, Mya Merie Avila, Aiden James Porter, Austin Lee Porter; brothers, Santos (Joann) Cardona, Frank (Anna) Soliz, Arnnie (Sylvia) Cardona, Fabian (Rachel Vega) Soliz, Lee Cardona; sisters, Elizabeth (Edwardo Michel) Morin, Augustina (Martin) Pacheco, Clara (Frank) Nieto, Olga (Gary) Medrano, Sylvia Borrego, Maria Isabel (Miguel) Arias, Sofie Soliz Villanueva, Shirley (Peter) Reyna, Norma Cardona, and Areline Cardona.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 21st. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22nd at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Tx. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.