Reynaldo “Quate” Martinez, 66, of Saspamco, died suddenly Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Mr. Martinez was born Nov. 23, 1952, in Karnes City to Antonio and Hortencia Martinez. He had a lifetime career in the land surveying business. The last 12 years he had worked for his son, Rey, at Martinez Surveying.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rosa Chapa, Tomasa Herrera, Sulema Martinez; and baby brother, Ruben Martinez.
Survivors include his sons, Rey (Alma) and Mark (Mia); grandchildren, Christina, Reynaldo III, Mark Anthony, Maddalyn and Makayla; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Irma (Joe) Castiglione, Maria (Celso) Alvear, Reina (Oscar) Garza; his twin sister, Martha (Nick) Rath; and brother, Ralph (Julia) Martinez.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Vineyard Funeral Home chapel. A funeral service will be conducted there that evening at 7 o’clock.
Arrangements are under the direction of Vineyard Funeral Home in Floresville.
