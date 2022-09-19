Rhonda Gayliene Green, of Karnes City, Texas passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Northeast Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas on September 15, 2022. Rhonda was born to Raymond and M. Catherine Cleveland on March 19, 1964 in Austin, Texas.
She was a strong willed and independent person. She worked hard and took pride in dabbling in many things and careers. She was a jack of all trades and was proud of it. She loved her family fiercely and her greatest joy was being a grandmother of 3 grandsons Seth, Rodrick and Caleb.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her parents, M. Catherine and Raymond Cleveland; and sisters. Tracie Garza and Deena Morgan.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kirk Green of Karnes City, Texas.; son, Robert (Ginny) Green of Monte Belvieu, Texas; daughter, Amber Elizabeth Green and spouse Ringo Vasquez of Karnes City; and son, Randy (Kourtney) Green of Karnes City, Texas, many siblings, and lots of nieces and nephews.
No public services will be held.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home