Ricardo Reyna Jr., of Kenedy, Texas was born on September 12, 1971, in Yorktown, Texas, passed away on October 7, 2020, at the age of 49 in San Antonio, Texas. Ricardo is preceded in death by his father: Ricardo Reyna. he is survived by his mother: Sanaida (Jose) Garcia of Kenedy, TX; by his daughter: Ashley Reyna (Gary) Everson of Newark, Ohio; his son: Jimmy Bahnsen-Reyna of Newark, Ohio; his former spouse: Amy Bahnsen Collier; his sisters: Emily (Mario) Alaniz of Corpus Christi, TX and Leonor (Henry) Guerra, of Kenedy, TX; brothers: Thomas Reyna, Albert (Sophia) Garcia of Kenedy, TX, and Hector (Irma) Garcia of Runge, TX; nieces and nephews and a great uncle to: Adryana Barkley, Samantha Espinoza, Paloma Espinoza, Gabriel Espinoza, Matthew Espinoza, Saragosa J.R. Alaniz, Lila Guerra, Lillian Guerra, Lauren Guerra, Destynee Hernandez, Draeden Reyna, Aaliyah Reyna, Gabriella Reyna, Nicolas Reyna, Amadeus Garcia and Asael Garcia; and other relatives. Visitation hours were held Monday, October 12, 2020, from 12:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a rosary that was recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Pallbearers: Thomas Reyna, Hector Garcia, Albert Garcia, Martin Barrera Jr., Daniel O'Balle and Chris Starks. Ricardo will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
