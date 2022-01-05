Richard Alan Beicker of Falls City, Texas, was born on April 27,1934, in Falls City, Texas, to Theo Beicker and Carrie Pope Beicker and went to be with the Lord on December 27, 2021, at the age of 87. Mr. Beicker retired from Conoco in May of 1985 as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. He loved ranching and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy Blaise Beicker, who he married on July 5,1954, in Kenedy, Texas and passed on May 31, 2013; and was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Lera Jean and Leland Culpepper; his brother-in-law, Louis Retzloff; and sister-in-law, Ernestine Beicker.
He is survived by his daughters, Barbara J. Beicker of Falls City, TX and Sharon A. (Bill) Lynn of Kerrville, TX; grandchildren, Candice (Clifford) Barnes of Manor, TX and Christopher (Amy) Poth of Fort Bragg, Clifford Barnes IV and Nancy Jean Barnes; sisters, Doris Retzloff of Karnes City, TX; brothers, Fred Beicker of Refugio, TX and Ted Beicker of Penrose, CO; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Visitation was held on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jonathn Mollenkapf of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Nordheim officiating. Interment to followed in Kenedy Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Christopher Poth, Clifford Barnes III, Michael Retzloff, Bruce Culpepper, Bruce Culpepper II, Daymain Culpepper. Memorials may be made to St. Judes or the Karnes County Food Bank.