Robbie Gurnik, 89, of Yorktown, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Mrs. Gurnik was born June 21, 1930, in Yoakum to Leslie and Sophia Byars. She was an active member with many civic duties including as an officer of VFW-Kenedy, on the Chamber of Commerce, city council woman and previous wife of former Mayor Gene Czaja in Yorktown. Throughout her life she served as a waitress, a nurse’s aide, owner of several restaurants in Kenedy, Corpus Christi and Sabinal, and was also co-owner of Gene’s Studio in Yorktown.
She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Randall Freude; her parents; brothers, Leslie and Glen Byars; and sisters, Elizabeth Matula, Gladys Becker and Edna Kramer.
Survivors include her husband Frank Gurnik; a daughter, Donna (Don) Sparr; a son, James (Victoria) Lee Stowell Jr.; grandchildren, Sharon Sparr, Kathryn Simmons, Amanda Fox, Jared Stowell and Christopher Stowell; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; a step-daughter, Sharon Young; a step-grandson, Ryan Young; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday Aug. 30, at Massey Funeral Home in Yorktown.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Interment will follow at Karnes County Memorial in Kenedy.
Pallbearers will be Don Sparr, Roy Simmons, Cody Hanes, Jared Stowell, Scott Atkinson and Norvan Moore.
An online guestbook is available at www.masseyfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown.
