Robert “Bob” Thomas, age 80, of Kenedy, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born to John Robert Thomas and Lilah Mae Spell on August 7, 1941.
Robert married the love of his life, Dorothy “Murle” Peeples on September 1, 1968. Throughout his life, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Bob retired from the United States Air Force as a Tech Sergeant after 20 years of service. After retiring from the USAF, he worked as a civil service employee in accounting and then went to work for TDCJ. Bob officially retired in 2002 when his official job became “Super Grandpa” where he supported his two granddaughters in all their adventures, school activities, sports, and hobbies. He was also very active in his church. Bob loved his family, the Dallas Cowboys, BBQing, and most importantly Jesus. He was a true man of faith and will be deeply missed by his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kay Harlow, Debbie Crenshaw, Evelyn Vehrs, Elaine McKay, Barbara Carmouche; brother, LC Carmouche; brothers-in-law, Earl Peeples and Lonnie Peeples; and sisters-in-law, Wilda Gavit and Vernie Webster.
Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years Dorothy; his children, Eric (Sherri) Thomas and Kevin (Angel) Thomas; granddaughters, Kassidee Thomas and Mackenzie Thomas; grandson, Thomas O’Connor; and brothers-in-law, George Peeples and Jimmy Don Peeples. Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Rhodes Funeral Chapel in Karnes City with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jimmy Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at the Kenedy Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home