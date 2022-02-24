Robert “Bob” W. Glasscock, age 73, of Runge Texas passed away on Saturday, February 19th, 2022. He was born to Jim and Patricia Bartlett Glasscock on January 14, 1949.
Bob married Susan Gay Downs on April 14th, 1977. Throughout his life he was a construction worker, manager, and business owner. He and Susan retired to Runge in 2005. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was an active member of the Sendero Cowboy Church. He loved fishing and cooking, especially baking sweets to bring to family and church gatherings.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Glasscock, parents, Jim and Pat Glasscock and his brothers, Danny and Allen Glasscock.
Bob is survived by his children, Shawn Glasscock, Cristi LaJeunesse; grandchildren, Crislyn Frausto, Jeryka Baskerville, Caleb Glasscock, Patricia Glasscock, Curtis Glasscock; great grandchildren, Kenzie and Kimber Yanta and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Rhodes Funeral Chapel in Runge, Texas on March 12th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Following the service, the family will attend the burial at a family cemetery near Luling.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the VFW of your choice. The address for the Runge VFW location is 9189 East Aransas Street, Runge, Texas, 78151.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home