Robert “Bobby” F. Morgan, 83, of Kenedy, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Mr. Morgan was born Nov. 23, 1936, in Choate to Charles Zelman Morgan and Ollie Marie Hunt. He was a United States Air Force veteran, photographer and musician.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa; sister, Elayne; and a son, Andy.
Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca “Becky” L. (Terry) Frazier of Kenedy; sons, Everett (Krista) Morgan of Lavernia, and Marshall (Terri) Morgan of Kingsland; brother, Charles Coleman Morgan of San Antonio; grandchildren, Matthew Frazier, Jordan Morgan, Maxwell Morgan, Jacob Frazier, Jeremy Morgan, Asher Morgan, Emilee Morgan, Jude Morgan and Gifton Morgan; two great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Sarah Simmons; and other relatives.
Visitation was held Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service was conducted Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at Choate Baptist Church with Rev. Aaron and Rev. Terry Davis officiating. Interment followed in Choate Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Everett Morgan, Marshall Morgan, Matthew Frazier, Jordan Morgan, Maxwell Morgan and Jacob Frazier.
Memorial donations may be made to the Choate Baptist Church or the Choate Cemetery Association.
So sorry for the loss to in the Morgan family. I had the honor to meeting Bobby in 2014, and I'm so glad I did may his family mourn the loss of an amazing person with the heart of gold.
