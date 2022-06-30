Robert G. “Bobby” Moczygemba, age 74, of Panna Maria passed away on June 29, 2022. He was born to Felix C. Moczygemba and Rosalie Dziuk Moczygemba on May 2, 1948.
Bobby attended Panna Maria Elementary, Karnes City High School and St. Phillip’s College in San Antonio. He served in the Air Force Reserves and worked at Frito Lay in San Antonio as a food processor for more than 25 years. He returned to Panna Maria to care for his parents.
Bobby was a fixture in Panna Maria, opening and closing the church, attending to the flags, looking in on homebound friends several times a day, and delivering weekly newspapers to his neighbors. For more than 30 years, he hung the Christmas lights around the church. He was also a longtime volunteer at the annual Panna Maria Turkey Dinner, where he enthusiastically stirred the dressing overnight. As part of his daily rounds, Bobby added visits to the Polish Heritage Center when it opened last year. He was also a regular at Shorty’s Café, Becky’s Café, and Jalisco Agave Restaurant, for he enjoyed greeting friends there as much as the food. He will be remembered for his wardrobe of t-shirts, purchased at the Visitor Center in Panna Maria. Among his favorites was “I’m Polish …What’s Your Superpower?”
Bobby Moczygemba lived a simple life, but a rich life. His extraordinary memory, especially for dates, was legendary in Panna Maria. He was quiet and very kind, and will be remembered as a very good man.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and baby sister, Judy Ann.
Bobby is survived by his sister Susan Moczygemba-McKinsey, brother-in-law Brian McKinsey, and Sekula, Wiatrek and Sczepanik cousins. He will also be remembered by all of the good people of Panna Maria he considered his family.
A visitation will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, followed with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at the church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, followed by burial at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bobby’s memory to the Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria and the Panna Maria Historical Society.
