Robert Lee Moses III, 20, of Kenedy, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Mr. Moses was born July 13, 1999, in Seguin.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Juan G. Segura, Robert Lee Moses and Monty Beth Moses; step-grandfather, Domingo Pesina; uncle, Michael Pesina.
Survivors include his father, Robert Lee Moses Jr. of Kenedy; his mother, Angelica (Tracy) Barrier of Karnes City; grandmother, Eusebia Rodriguez of Karnes City; aunts, Erica Gutierrez and Robbie (Jimmy) Shortner; uncles, Steven Pesina, Hal (Lynn) Moses; stepbrothers, Dustin and Darren Pacheco; niece, Natalie Pacheco; cousins and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a prayer service at 7 that evening.
The funeral service will be conducted there Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Marisa Pesina officiating. Interment to follow in Kenedy Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Washington, Clarence Janysek, Jay Brionez, Roel Rodriguez, Clarisa Pesina and Steven Ray Pesina.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daniele Gutierrez, Kevin Adcock and Kevin Lovell.
