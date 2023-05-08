Robert Louis Hons, age 75, of Hobson passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023. He was born to Louis Hons and Dorothy Malik Hons on April 6, 1948.
Robert married Terry Palermo Hons on June 5, 1976, in Hobson. Throughout his life, Robert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Robert served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1974.
Robert L. Hons entered the United States Navy March 24, 1969. He received basic military training in Orlando, Florida, and then was sent to Millington, Tennessee for aircraft training. While in the Airdale branch he received a civil defense medal. He also received a Plane Captain award letter from the commanding officer of the squadron, for exceptional performance of his duties. He was released from active-duty October 29, 1971, at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, TX at the rank of ADRAN Airman First Class. He received his full honorable discharge December 4, 1974, after serving three years in the Naval Reserve.
He then worked at Red Ewald for 28 years, 1975-2002. He started as an assembly mechanic parts man and worked his way up to transportation supervisor, to plant manager, to vice president, to general manager, to president of the company, finishing his career at Red Ewald as fiberglass manager of the company, retiring in September of 2002. For the next 10 years of his retirement, he worked in carpentry remodeling and home improvements, building a few houses as well as farming and ranching. In 2012 he fully retired and spent the rest of his life doing what he loved: spending time with family, working around the house, fishing, gardening, studying the bible, and evangelism.
His favorite activities included martial arts, horseback riding, gardening, farming, hunting, fishing, taking care of grandchildren, bible study, evangelizing, preaching on the radio, going to church, and tractor work.
Robert was an avid member of the Bible Baptist Church in Beeville and was an active evangelist and enjoyed spreading the word of God, both personally and on the radio. Robert greatly loved his family and the Lord Jesus Christ and will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
Robert is survived by his wife Terry, daughter Tammy Kroll (Mick), son Robert Paul Hons (Elaine), son Louis S. Hons, son Joseph Hons (Anissa); grandchildren Quinton Hons, Samantha Kroll, Ethan Hons, Micheal Kroll, Cloey Hons, Brianna Hons, Makayla Hons, Louis Kroll, and Hannah Hons.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lois F Hons and Dorothy Hons (Malik); nephews, Nicholas Hons and Kenneth Walpole Jr.; great-niece, Nevaeh Jansky; brother-in-law, Alphonse Kolodziej
A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Rhodes Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Karnes City. Following the funeral, the interment will be held at the Hons homestead. Pallbearers will be Quinton Hons, Ethan Hons, Micheal Kroll, Louis Kroll, Mick Kroll, and Jose Ramirez. Honorary pallbearers will be Samantha Kroll, Cloey Hons, Brianna Hons, Makayla Hons, and Hannah Hons.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home