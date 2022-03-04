Robert Michael Horne, 83, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at a Victoria hospital. He was born February 8, 1939 and grew up in Kenedy. He enjoyed hunting throughout his life and had a passion for farming. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time on his land and raising cattle. He worked in many service phases of the oilfield throughout his 61-year career with the last 16 years as a drilling and production consultant.
Robert was a fun and caring person who cherished and loved his family and friends. Nothing pleased him more than spending time with his family. He was married to the love of his life, Geri for 65 years. They were devoted and always there for each other. He was the strength, guide and counselor of his family and he will be dearly missed.
Robert is survived by his wife:, Geri; their sons, R. Michael Horne, Jr. (Cheryl) of Sugar Land, and Gary Horne (Tracey) of Kenedy; four grandchildren, Meagan Horne, R. Michael Horne III (Lisa), Ashton Walker, and Justin Horne (Lesley); and two great grandchildren, Sawyer and Silas Walker. He is also survived by two brothers and two sisters, Sam Horne (Shera), Homer Horne (Paula), Francis Montgomery, and Elizabeth Eddy; and 9 nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cosby and Julia Horne; two brothers-in-law, Alton “Monty” Mongomery and Morris Eddy; and a niece Marla Nixon.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. La Andriamihaja, M.Div. of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church officiating. Interment to follow in Kenedy Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his nephews: Alton J. Montgomery, Keth Horne, Dean Eddy, Dwayne Eddy, Rusty Horne, and Morris Eddy, Jr.
Memorials may be made to: MD Anderson Cancer Ctr. (gifts.mdanderson.org), Our Saviors’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria, TX 77901, the Kenedy Cemetery Association or the charity of your choice.
The Horne family would like to thank the doctors and nurse staff of Citizens Medical Ctr, P.A.M. and the MD Anderson Cancer Ctr. for their wonderful care.
Eckols sig