Rodney C. Johnson, 69 years of age of Canton passed away on March 2, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 3, 1953 in Kenedy to Blanton and Peggy McClure Johnson. He found the love of his life, Shirley Walker and they were blessed with 42 years of marriage. They were married on March 6, 1981 in Karnes City, TX.
Rodney was a man of all trades, learning so much from an early age at his grandparents Pete and Mildred McClure’s shop trying to keep up with his beloved Uncle Tommy. He was a heavy equipment operator working for the State of Texas and retired from VanZandt County Precinct 2. He loved all his children and enjoyed teaching them how to play in the dirt, one of his favorite things to do. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, dancing and the beach. He was a Baptist by faith, but he had such a love of God.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Johnson, daughter Jennifer Moses (Jeff), his stepchildren, Brad Walker (Kathryn), Patti Tabraham (Jeff), grandchildren, Blane Melton, Abigail Moses (Donte), Eric Tabraham (Baily), Heather Boswell (Cody), James Lee Walker (Reagan), Danny Walker (Hilda), Crystal Walker, David Bryant, Kyle Bryant (Page), Joey Bryant, and 19 great-grand children. Special cousin Diane Winton, lifelong friend Becky Ramirez, mother Peggy McClane, half-brother Mac McClane, half-sister Cathy Ellis.
He was preceded in death by his father Blanton Johnson, sister Cheri Clyne, stepdaughter Tina Bryant and mother and father-in-law J.B. and Juanita Reynolds
A private family service will be held at Cox Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cox Cemetery Association c/o Sue Baugh at P.O. Box 173, Canton, TX 75103.