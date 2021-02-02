Rodrigo V. “Rod” Vasquez Jr., 76, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in Seguin. He was born to Rodrigo Vasquez Sr. and Vicenta Vela Vasquez on October 4, 1944, in Karnes City.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 50 years, Genoveva “Beva” Vasquez.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra A. Garcia (Chris Cruz), Eva M. (Mikey) Morin, and Rachel (Oscar) Garcia; son, Rodrigo Vasquez III (Amber Green); brothers, Luciano “Chano” Vasquez and Hector Vasquez; sister, Anita Esparza; grandchildren, Juan C “J.C.” Garcia III, Evanly Marie Gonzales, Wally Gonzales, Aleah Celeste Garcia, Jacob Ryan Gonzales, Jaylynn Gonzales, Javen Gonzales, Rodrick Vasquez, Levi Urban Garcia, and Hilaree Rae Garcia; one great-grandchild, Ella Massey Gainer.
A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial followed at the Runge Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home
