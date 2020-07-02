Rojelio “Roger” Ramirez, Sr. entered eternal rest on June 29, 2020, in Webster, Texas at the age of 57. He was born on February 1, 1963, in Lubbock, Texas, to Felipe C. Ramirez, Sr. and Josefina (Gonzalez) Ramirez.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Felipe C. Ramirez, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Diana Ramirez; sons, David Ramirez, Rojelio Ramirez, Jr. (Lorena), and Darren Ramirez; daughter, Josephine Ramirez (Adrain Posadas); 9 grandchildren; brother, Fidel Ramirez (Beatrice); sisters, Felicita Ramirez, Helena Garcia (Fred), and Rebecca Ramirez; sister-in-law, Delia Ramirez; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
A visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Runge, TX, and the rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at the funeral home. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge, Texas.
**Church requires that everyone wear a face covering**
Father Norbert Herman will officiate the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at Runge Latin American Cemetery in Runge, Texas.
