Roland “Tooter” Adolph Emmet Albrecht, 86, of Falls City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Roland was born August 3, 1936 in Ray Point to Paul Albrecht and Lillie (Luescher) Albrecht. He proudly served in the US Army. He married Frances “Fran” Ann Collier on December 16, 1961 and was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. In 2003, he married Geraldine Haiduk. After 42 years in the oil field business, Roland retired as district manager from Valero. Caring for his wives and family brought him much joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lillie Albrecht; sister, Viola Lamprecht; three brothers, Melvin Albrecht, Winston Albrecht and Kenny Albrecht; his first wife, Frances Ann Collier; and second wife, Geraldine Haiduk.
Survivors include a son, Royce (Kelly) Albrecht of Corpus Christi; a sister, Carolyn (Albrecht) Reynolds of College Station; and two granddaughters, Melanie Madeline Albrecht and Natalie Nichole Albrecht.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers with the funeral service at 10 o’clock that morning. Rev. Jimmy Albrecht will officiate.
Roland will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Fran, at 4 p.m. Monday, May 29, in Oakwood Cemetery in Huntsville.
Arranagements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.