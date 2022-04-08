Romney Sobieski Sample (Sczepanik) entered eternal rest April 4, 2022, at the age of 54 (just one week shy of her birthday), in Hondo, Texas. She was born April 11, 1967, in Floresville, Texas, to Lailey and Ignatz “Pete” Sczepanik of Panna Maria, Texas. She married Christopher Sobieski in 1988, and they lived in Europe. He joined the sheriff’s department when he got out of the service. Sadly, he was killed by a drunk driver. When this happened, she became very active in the M.A.D.D (Mothers Against Drunk Driving Organization). God had a plan for her; however, as she met and married the love of her life, Derek Sample on May 25, 2009. He made her immensely happy.
Romney had many interests one enjoyed from a young age, was caring for and loving all animals, especially horses. She fostered neglected and abused horses. She also enjoyed gardening and had a fantastically green thumb. She could put anything in the ground, and it would grow and thrive.
She was a born caregiver, and through the years, shared her home with numerous foreign exchange students from all over the world. Many of these girls stayed in touch with her throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ignatz “Pete” Sczepanik; first husband, Christopher Sobieski; and her dear life-long friend, Cecil Dean.
She is survived by her husband, Derek Sample; son, Rustyn (Kristina) Sample; daughter, Stephanie Mcelhatten; mother, Lailey Sczepanik; siblings: Eric Sczepanik, Duncan (Clare) Sczepanik, Kirk (Tina) Sczepanik, Seth Sczepanik, Tobin Sczepanik, Darcy (Jeff) Seaton, Katya Sczepanik, Emily (Joseph) Brysch, and Alexis (Cameron) Irvine; grandchildren: Tristyn Sample and Audry Sample; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.