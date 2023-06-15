Ronald Francis Dziuk

Ronald Francis Dziuk

In loving memory of Ronald Francis Dziuk who passed away on March 6, 2023. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral services honoring him on June 26. 

A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m.  followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 16075 N. Evans Rd, Selma, Texas 78154.  There will be a graveside service immediately following the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78266 followed by a reception in the Parish Pastoral Center at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 16075 N. Evans Rd, Selma, Texas 78154.

Recommended for you