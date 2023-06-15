In loving memory of Ronald Francis Dziuk who passed away on March 6, 2023. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral services honoring him on June 26.
A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 16075 N. Evans Rd, Selma, Texas 78154. There will be a graveside service immediately following the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78266 followed by a reception in the Parish Pastoral Center at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 16075 N. Evans Rd, Selma, Texas 78154.