Ronald “Wade” Slane, of Kenedy, Texas, was born on September 14, 1943, in Hillemann, Arkansas, to Bessie Daniel Slane and Beecher Slane passed away on July 29, 2020, at the age of 76. Mr. Slane retired from Shell Oil Company on October 31, 2003.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elsie Connor; and brother, J. L. Slane.
He is survived by his wife: Jo Ann Ford Slane of Kenedy, TX; his daughter: Dyvonne”DeeDee” Orsak (Dave) of Lake Charles, LA; grandchildren: Shannan Wallack, Kye Maddox, KayCee Orsak, Blake Orsak; four great-grandchildren: Braden, Avery, Owen, Wyatt; brother: Larry (Carolyn) Slane, of Elizabeth, AR; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation was held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 3:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel with Dr. Jim Sutton officiating. Interment followed in the Kenedy Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Rob Underbrink, Ky Maddox, Dave Orsak, Pat Tam, Patrick Tam and Kevin Tam.
Memorials may be made in Ronald’s memory to the Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL.17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Eckols Funeral Home
