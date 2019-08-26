Ronnie H. Polston Sr., 80, of Runge, died peacefully from medical complications Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in San Antonio surrounded by his family.
Mr. Polston was born Nov. 26, 1938, in Jacksonport, Arkansas, to Arlie L. and Lucy Pearl Polston. He joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam War on the USS Maury as a chief petty officer working in security as well as a radio operator. He was stationed in Iceland, Alaska, Hawaii and ultimately at NAS Corpus Christi retiring in 1976. He then began a career in law enforcement working for the Nueces County Sheriff’s Department as a jailer, dispatcher, patrol officer, criminal investigator and was promoted to sergeant in charge of the civil section.
He married the love of his life, Frances L. Parks Jan. 1, 1978, and successfully ran for Constable Of Precinct 2 in Flour Bluff in 1981 where he served until his retirement in 2000. A new county building was named after him in honor of his service. After retirement he moved to outside of Runge, serving as a preacher of the Runge Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Fran Polston; siblings, Arlene (Ray) Brown, Linda Cotrell, Tommie (Bill) Fore, Janet Weaver, Marva (Aubrey) Herring, Sharon (Richard) Majors, Dennis (Annette) and Shirley (Hunter) Triebel; children, Kathleen (Scott) Kirby, Jodie (Joe) Alley, Kelli (Mike) Stewart, Ronnie (Ermalinda) Polston Jr., Billy (Mary) Polston, Sandra Neitch, Wendy Polston, James Finch and Lori Finch; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and more than 100 foster children.
The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City with burial following at the Runge City Cemetery.
Following the graveside service a reception will be held at the Runge VFW.
A celebration of life will also be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at the Kings Crossing Church of Christ in Corpus Christi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sunny Glen Children’s Home (sunnyglen.org) or Arms of Hope (armsofhope.org).
