Rosa Gutierrez, age 77, of Runge passed away on April 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Silbestre Reyes and Consuelo Salazar Reyes on July 20, 1942.
Rosa was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge, Tx. She loved spending time with her family and watching football on Sundays.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Frankie Ryan Gutierrez; and great grandsons, Damien Ramirez and Davian Diaz.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Gutierrez Sr; Children, Janie Garza, Sylvia (Bobby) Gutierrez, Felix (Rebecca) Gutierrez, Grace (Robert) Duenes, Terrie Gutierrez, Christine (Richard) Ramirez, Frank Jr. (Leticia) Gutierrez, Freddy (Freedom) Gutierrez, Erma (David) Gonzales, Lila Gutierrez, and Fabian (Lilly) Gutierrez; brother Sylvestre (Janie) Reyes, Antonio (Saundra) Reyes, Crescencio (Denna) Reyes, Servando (LaTonya) Reyes, Leonides (Biddy) Reyes; Sisters, Narce Garza, Maria (Jose) Mesa, Connie Zapata (Damian). Rosa is also survived by 40 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Runge, Tx. A rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass was celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Runge, Tx. Burial followed at the Runge Latin Cemetery.
