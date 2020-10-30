Rosa Sanchez, 87, of Falls City passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Rosa was born in Falls City to Dionicio Aguirre and Elodia San Miguel Aguirre on March 9, 1933.
She was a parishioner of Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Hobson, Texas. Rosa was a homemaker, worked in the sewing industry, and also for the Falls City School District. Her hobbies included cooking her family her delicious tamales, gardening, and her favorite one was dancing. She loved dancing. Rosa was a member of the Gudalupana Society and the Cursillo Movement.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesus Sanchez; and a great-grandson, Jose Sanchez.
Rosa is survived by her children, Alice (Joe) Garcia of Falls City, TX, Armando (Gloria) Sanchez of Hobson, TX, Lee (Yolanda) Sanchez of Hobson, TX, Ruben (Alma) Sanchez of Hobson, TX, David Sanchez of Hobson, TX, and Martin (Pam) Sanchez of Hobson, TX; grandchildren, Renee Sanchez, Jacob Sanchez, Liz Morgan, Geri Malcolm, Dolores Rivas, Daniel Garcia, Chris Sanchez, David Sanchez, Serena Sanchez, Madison Sanchez, and Allie Sanchez. She is also survived by 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation took place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23rd, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A holy rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 24th, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Hobson, Tx. Burial followed the Mass in the Falls City Cemetery.
