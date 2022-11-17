The final earthly chapter in the life of Rosalie Kotara ended November 13, 2022, at the age of 93. Such a long, blessed life could fill a novel! The condensed version follows.
Chapter 1. Rosalie Elizabeth was born December 29, 1928, to Vincent & Elizabeth Dugi. She was the youngest of 8 children. They lived first near Helena, then moved to the Koskiusko area, where Rosalie attended school. Old report cards, that were recently found, reveal she was an average student.
Chapter 2. Rosalie married Alexander Titzman on October 29, 1946. This union blessed Rosalie with 5 children: Vincent (Lori) Titzman, Cindi (Bob) Carr, Titian (Cynthia) Titzman, Lisa (Bart) Moczygemba, and Mark (Sharon) Titzman. They lived in Poth, Texas. Rosalie made sure the kids learned to be good Christians, as well as good sports. There were lots of home-grown vegetables, chickens, cows, fish, etc., that became home-made meals for 5 growing kids. The kids all thrived, all married, and all provided Rosalie with more kids to love.
Chapter 3. Rosalie and friends attended a dance at the Pearl, where she met Marcellus Kotara. Marcellus soon proposed and wed Rosalie on May 25, 1980. This union delighted Rosalie with 5 more adult children: Fr. James Kotara, Yvonne (Clifford) Moczygemba, Patrick (Linda) Kotara, Larry (Cookie) Kotara, and Cynthia (Mark) Hoffmann. At this point, Rosalie (affectionately known as Granny K) had a large, loud, loving, and rambunctious family that included 10 adult children, 9 which were married and 1 priest, 20 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and recently, 2 great-great grandchildren. The family gatherings at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter overflowed the house with love, laughter, and a few shenanigans. This chapter of her life included loving on grandkids, working alongside Marcellus at his watch shop, playing poker with friends, singing in the Polish choir, lots of road trips, hunting, fishing, seeing the Holy Lands, quilting, and at least a few gambling trips by bus with friends.
Chapter 4. Rosalie spent the last 5 years at Prairie Meadows in Floresville, Texas. She continued to enjoy playing cards, bingo, Senior Olympics (Athlete of the Year once!), outings, and visits from family.
Chapter 5. As of November 13, 2022, Rosalie Elizabeth Dugi Titzman Kotara is in heaven, enjoying the rewards of a long, well-lived life. We expect she is delighted to be reunited with Marcellus and all the other loved ones who preceded her, and is probably dancing, singing and maybe, playing a little poker!
Visitation at 9 a.m., Rosary at 10 a.m., and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. all on Saturday, November 19, at St Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Texas. Burial will follow at Hobson Cemetery.
