Rosalie Wiatrek Foegelle was born near the Polish community of Cestohowa on September 2, 1919, to Katherine (Kotara) and Alexander Wiatrek. She began her eternal life on December 19, 2020.
Rose married Isidore Foegelle after World War II. They lived in Karnes City all their lives until Rose moved to Seguin to be near family. She led an active life, helping Isidore on their farm where they had a large garden producing many vegetables, which she canned or froze. Rose was known for her pickles among other canned foods. The products of her cooking and baking skills were enjoyed by many. As a member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church, she participated in various church activities and was a long standing member of the altar society. Family and community involvement was also a part of her life. Playing dominoes, cards, and bingo brought her much enjoyment.
However, her most joyful events were the arrival of her grandchildren. When they were old enough, they would spend part of the summer with Granny and Granddaddy. Working on the farm with their grandparents, her grandsons learned much about life and responsibility. Granny taught her granddaughters how to prepare her special dishes, not always following a recipe. She said if the dough had a good consistency, no more flour was necessary. She prepared all her grandchildren’s favorite meals, but they could not have dessert until they finished that meal first! Granny was fortunate in her long life to welcome and love seven great-grandchildren.
Rose is preceded in her death by her parents, her devoted husband of 56 years Isidore, all her siblings and their spouses: Regina and Sylvester Ploch, Vincent and Rose Wiatrek, Fred and Rose Wiatrek, beloved Irene and Roy Allen, Isidore and Mary Wiatrek along with Henry Wiatrek and her twin Victor Wiatrek. Other family members preceding her in death are her father and mother-in-law, Anton and Mary Foegelle; her brothers and sisters-in-law: John and Bridget Foegelle, Severan Foegelle, Rose and Fred Wiatrek (brother and sister married brother and sister), Adrian Foegelle, and Mary and Jack Urbanczyk along with granddaughter-in-law Jennifer Edler and dear cousin Helen Banduch.
Survivors include her daughter, Gerry (Edler) Richardson; grandchildren, Jonathan Edler and girlfriend Lezlee Martinez, Jason (Wendy) Edler, Joseph (Patricia) Edler, Jessica Edler, Brittany (Chris) Pickering, and Ruston (Karina) Richardson; her great-grandchildren, Ayden, Londyn. Callen, Grace, Brannon, Cruz, and Lane. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Regina Foegelle; and special nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rose leaves us with many beautiful memories; she will be deeply missed. As one of her godsons said upon learning of her death, “Heaven just got better!”
A visitation was held at from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church. Burial followed at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa, or a charitable organization of one’s choice.
Rhodes Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.