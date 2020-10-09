Rosalinda Gonzales (Rodriguez) Aguero, 71, of Karnes City, passed away on October 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Adela Cantu Gonzales and Alfredo Gonzales on December 9, 1948.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Gilbert Rodriguez, Jr.; brother, Fred (Minnie) Gonzales; and sister, Gloria (JR.) Castanon.
She is survived by her husband, Angel Miguel Aguero; children, Rudy (Denise) Rodriguez, Rose Marie (Augustine) Martinez, Elizabeth (Robert) Rodriguez, Matteas (Linda ) Saenz, Marisa (Jorge) Rodriguez, Tamara Rodriguez; grandchildren, Ozzy (Kasey) Rodriguez, Lee Anna (Mathew) Zambrano, Rudy Rodriguez Jr., Sebastien Martinez, Sabrina Martinez, Adriann (Davie Jr.) Barrera, Alyssa Barrera, Mariah Saenz, Rosa Saenz, Lesia Saenz, Mari Alaniz, Ramiro (Alexzandria) Alaniz Jr., Aron Rodriguez, Izic Rodriguez-Garza, Elija Rodriguez-Garza, Judah Rodriguez, Amara Rodriguez; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Elizabeth (Juan) Garza, Yolanda (Lee) Sanchez, Angie Wilson, Paul (Monica) Gonzales. She is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation was held from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Visitation continued from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, with the funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at a later date.
Rhodes Funeral Home
