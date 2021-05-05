Rose Marie ”Rosie” Witte Jauer, age 82, of Karnes City, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and caretakers.
Born October 3, 1938, Karnes City, Texas, to her parents Diedreich Wilhelm and Leona Witte. She was a homemaker; yet a pioneer, as a woman working outside of the home in the ’70s. She was a lifetime resident of Karnes City. Not only a resident but a businesswomen and leader in the community. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed cooking and sewing.
She graduated from Karnes City High School in 1957. She went to Business School in San Antonio after that. She was a member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church her whole life and was active in the church. She was the first woman president of the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce, and she was on the Karnes City School Board for many years.
She married Harry William “Bill” Jauer in 1960 and had four children.
She is survived by her children, Matthew James Jauer, Paul William Jauer (Terrie), Julie Jauer Braun (Burke, Sr.) and Laurie Jauer Carrothers (David). Along the way she mothered many but particularly John Vajdos (Cheryl), and Chamaine Karnes Frederick (James) held a special place in her heart. She is also survived by Leon Witte (Joan) and Marilyn Biela (Fabian), her siblings. She has many grandchildren: Jordan Matthew Jauer, Hadley Rae Jauer, Acie Lee Jauer, Miriam Krishan (Louis), Mona Ramoz (Will), Burke Lee Braun II, Brady Diedriech Braun, Blake William Braun, Jake Carrothers. She has several great grandchildren: Reid Lynn Mills, Thomas Finnegan Carrothers, Ellie Marie Sanchez and Breelynn Love Braun.
She was preceded in death by her parents Diedreich Wilhelm and Leona Witte and a younger brother, Johnny. She was also preceded in death by her special friend, Gary Riley.
A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment followed at the Karnes City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank her loving caretakers Karrie Padron Martinez and Tina Cordaway for their devoted dedication and care.
Memorials are suggested to support Autism Speaks in honor of grandchildren, Jordan and Ellie or in Rosie’s name to The Children’s Alliance of South Texas, A Child Advocacy Center.
Rhodes Funeral Home