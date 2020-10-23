Rosie R. Salinas of Rosie’s Flower Shop in Kenedy, Texas was born on July 25, 1934 in Pearsall, Texas and raised by Rosendo Botello and Amelia Domingo Botello passed away on October 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Rosie with her husband Presliliano “Pres” owned and operated Rosie’s Flower Shop; but their biggest joy was raising their children. She was preceded in death by her husband after 55 years of marriage. Survivors include her sons: Norman (Gennie) Salinas of Corpus Christi, TX, Presiliano (Diane) Salinas Jr. of Hutto, TX, Seferino C. Salinas of Seguin, TX and Ray Allen (Martha) Rossett, of Kenedy,TX; sister: Oralia Menchaca of Pasco, WA; 9 Grandchildren; 8 Great Grandchildren; and other relatives. Visitation was held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Graveside services Friday, October 23, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at Loma Alta Cemetery. Procession to leave funeral home at 2:30p.m. in honor of all she did for our community. Pallbearers: Seferino Salinas Jr., Diego Salinas, Stephen Salinas, Ryan Salinas, Aaron Rossett, and J. T. Altamirano. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Eckols Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.